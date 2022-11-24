Watch: Raj Thackeray's Party Leaders Thrash Hotel Staff For Not Playing Marathi Songs

The incident took place in Vashi on Wednesday.

The staff members of a hotel in Vashi near Mumbai were thrashed by workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for not playing Marathi songs. The incident took place on Wednesday evening. An argument broke out between some people and the hotel staff over the issue of Marathi songs. The MNS workers too joined in. The staff members and the manager tried to explain the situation to them, but the issue escalated and took a violent turn. The video of the incident, captured on mobile, has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows some women arguing with the hotel staff about the booking for which other songs are being played.

The manager refuses the woman's request saying he will only show the booking to the person who booked the party with them.

At that moment, an MNS worker standing nearby jumped in and said, "We are in Maharashtra and only Marathi songs will be played." When the manager said "No", the MNS worker slapped him.

Other workers too joined in and thrashed the manager.

So far, no police complaint has been registered in the matter.