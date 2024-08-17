Video: Woman Tries To Jump Off Mumbai's Atal Setu, Saved By Driver, Cops

The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV

A woman attempted to jump off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, in Mumbai but was saved by a cab driver and police personnel on Friday evening. The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV, showing the driver and police pulling the woman to safety.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Reema Mukesh Patel and is a resident of Mulund, a suburb in the north-east of Mumbai.

In the video, she can be seen sitting on the safety barrier of Atal Setu. She then throws something into the sea and attempts to jump off, before being saved by the driver just in time.

A patrolling vehicle can then be seen rushing to the spot and assisting the driver in holding her. The woman was finally saved after over a minute of daring rescue operation.

"Responding promptly to an attempt to die by suicide at MTHL Atal Setu, the on-duty officials, Lalit Shirsat, Kiran Mahtre, Yash Sonawane and Mayur Patil jumped over the railing and rescued the individual saving her life," Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said in a post on X.

"I request citizens to value the gift of life and not act on impulse in such circumstances. Never forget, your loved ones deserve better," he added.

Viewers Discretion Advised



I… pic.twitter.com/h9JYayucLk — पोलीस आयुक्त, बृहन्मुंबई - CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 16, 2024

Last month, a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the bridge. CCTV footage from the bridge had shown K Shriniwas, an engineer and a resident of Dombivli, driving his car to the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and parking it before dying by suicide.