'Lunch With 2 Gentlemen': Korean YouTuber's Video After Mumbai Incident

A young YouTuber from South Korea, who was sexually harassed on a street in Mumbai while she was livestreaming, has tweeted a thank-you photo with two Indian men who helped her amplify the incident and push for action.

The Korean tourist, Hyojeong Park, in the tweet thanked the two men, Aditya and Atharva, for helping her post the video and saving her from harassment.

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya and Atharva," Ms Park tweeted along with a photo of them having lunch at a Mumbai restaurant.

Many Indians on social media had asked the Mumbai Police to take action against the men who harassed the tourist.

Two accused, Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20, were arrested later and a police case was filed against them.

While livestreaming in Mumbai, Ms Park's video showed one of the accused getting close to her and holding her hand despite her protesting. As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift.

In a video she uploaded on YouTube, the Korean tourist said, "My name is Hyojeong Park. I am from South Korea. I was assaulted in Mumbai, India. This is the video."

Ms Park, who goes by the online handle 'Mhyochi', says she loves playing video games and connecting with others through Twitch.