Video: Railway Cop Rescues Woman Dragged By Train At Mumbai Station

A video of a railway cop saving a woman passenger who lost her balance and fell while trying to deboard a moving train has gone viral.

In CCTV footage shared by the Ministry of Railways on X on Sunday, the woman was seen attempting to alight from the train at the Borivali railway station in Mumbai. She, however, lost her balance and almost got stuck between the train and the platform.

The railway security personnel, who was standing at the platform, then quickly rushed towards her and pulled her.

"Please do not try to board or alight from a moving train," the Railways told passengers.

Many users praised his efforts and said that he should be rewarded.

"Such vigilant and dedicated RPF (Railway Protection Force) officers must be rewarded suitably for their brisk action in helping the commuters. This certainly will boost their morale and be an inspiration for the peers too," a user said.

"Great job," wrote another.

Some users also requested that the Railways install automatic doors on trains to avoid such incidents.