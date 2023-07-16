Video Of Woman Being Swept Away At Mumbai Beach Surfaces Online

Jyoti Sonar was sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo clicked

A 27-year-old woman drowned in the sea in Mumbai's Bandra last month - the video of which has surfaced on social media now.

Jyoti Sonar was swept away during a high tide in the sea at Bandstand near Bandra Fort on June 9, officials said.

Ms Sonar was sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo clicked, while their three children were watching them from a distance, when she was drowned into the sea.

Ms Sonar's children can be heard screaming in the video, as the wave carried her away.

Police reached the spot after being alerted by the bystanders. Her body was found on June 10 by the Mumbai Coast Guard after a 20-hour rescue operation.

Mukesh told police that he was saved after a man pulled him back to the edge, but Jyoti was swept away by the current.

"I lost my balance and we both slipped. A man held me while I grabbed my wife's saree, but she could not be saved," he said.