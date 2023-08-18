Video: Woman Approaches Neighbour's Dog, Pours Acid On It. Reason Is...

The woman was upset because the dog, Brownie, had been playing with her cat.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Mumbai today for throwing acid on a dog, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman, Shabista Suhail Ansari, from Malvani, threw acid on the dog which belongs to a family that stays in the same building as her.

According to the police, the woman has been charged with cruelty to animals under several sections of the IPC. The dog suffered severe injuries in the attack and was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The woman was upset because the dog, Brownie, had been playing with her cat. She had apparently warned the dog's owners to keep it away from her cat, but they had ignored her requests.

The security camera footage shows the woman approaching the dog and pouring acid on it. The dog can be heard yelping in pain and running away.