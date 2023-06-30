Video: Mumbai Boy, Hit By Train While Standing On Platform's Edge, Dies

The incident occurred when the victim was washing his lunchbox near the tracks.

A 17-year-old boy died after he was hit by a local train in Mumbai, officials said, as a video of the incident surfaced nearly after two weeks.

Mayank Sharma was standing on the edge of platform 3 at the Malad station when the train moving at a fast speed hit him.

The incident occurred on June 17 when the victim was washing his lunchbox near the tracks.

The boy was tossed away in the impact and showed no movement thereafter, showed security camera footage.

He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali but was declared dead on arrival, officials said.

One of his friends standing nearby was also thrown off but he was visibly unharmed, and stood up immediately.