Under-Construction Flyover Collapses In Mumbai's Bandra, 14 Injured

The under-construction flyover collapsed at about 4.40am.

At least 14 people were injured after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra's Mumbai today. The injured were taken to the VN Desai Hospital and their condition is stable, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed police personnel and fire departments on the spot as the rescue work is underway.

#WATCH | Nine people sustained minor injuries & were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today, as per a fire brigade official present at the spot



There has been no loss of life and no person is missing due to the collapse, Deputy Commissioner Of Police Manjunath Singe told news agency ANI.

The flyover is located at MTNL junction in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and will connect the complex's main road and Santa Cruz- Chembur link road. The construction work of the flyover is being undertaken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Further details related to the flyover's collapse are awaited.