Twinning And How. Mumbai Brothers Match Score In Class 12 Exams Rohan and Rahul Chembakasserill studied at Jasudben ML School in Mumbai's Khar area, plan to pursue a career in Science.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Mumbai twin's mother said the duo did revsions for class 12 ISC exams Mumbai: Mumbai twin, Rohan and Rahul Chembakasserill not just look identical, but have scores that are identical as well. The two scored 96.5 per cent in this year's Class 12 ISC exams.



The two who studied at Jasudben ML School in Mumbai's Khar area, plan to pursue a career in Science.



"They don't just look exactly the same but have same habits too. They always fall ill together and feel hungry at the same time but scoring exactly the same marks has also took us by surprise," their mother Sonal Chembakasseril told PTI over phone from Mumbai.



"Rohan and Rahul have studied together in school. They even do their revisions together at home," she added.



The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had declared the



While 49 students scored over 99 per cent in the Class 12 exam, 15 students scored more than 99 per cent in the Class 10 exam.



This year, seven students bagged the top score of 99.5 per cent in class 12 from across the country. The second highest score of 99.25 per cent was shared by 17 students, and the third highest score was 99 per cent, bagged by 25 students.



