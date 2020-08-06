TV Actor Sameer Sharma Found Dead At Mumbai Home, Police Suspect Suicide

Actor Sameer Sharma was a familiar face on the small screen.

TV actor and model Sameer Sharma was found dead last night at his Mumbai home, police said.

The 44-year-old actor - seen in Balaji Telefilms' popular TV series "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki" - was found hanging in the kitchen of his Malad home, police said, adding that they suspect he killed himself.

The security guard at the apartment had informed the police. The actor was living on rent at the Malad home.

"We have not found any evidence that suggests he may have been killed. Also, no suicide note has been found at the house. We are still investigating the case," an officer said. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Sameer Sharma - a familiar face on the small screen - was also seen in 2009 Bollywood movie - "Hasee Toh Phasee".

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)