"Said I Love You": TV Actor Accuses "Drunk" Co-Star Of Molestation At Holi Party

A television actor has accused her co-star of allegedly molesting her at a Holi party in Mumbai, police sources said. In her complaint, the 29-year-old actor, who currently works with an entertainment channel, claimed her colleague was drunk and forcibly put colours on her.

She said the incident took place at the rooftop party hosted by her company and was attended by many people.

The actor claimed she hid behind a stall, but he came and put colours on her.

In her statement, she said she covered her face, but he forcefully caught her and put colour on her cheeks and started saying, 'I love you' and 'let's see who saves you from me,' police sources said.

He then touched her inappropriately, she said, adding that she pushed him and was "mentally shocked".

The actor said she later told her friends about the entire incident. They confronted him, but he pushed them as well, she alleged.

The actor and her friends then lodged a police complaint, and a case was registered against him.

The accused has been called to the police station for questioning.