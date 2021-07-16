Watch: Earthmover Clears Tonnes Of Tomatoes Scattered On Mumbai Highway

The tomatoes fell on the stretch early Friday when a truck carrying them overturned

Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes were scattered on the Eastern Express Highway, one of the busiest roads in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, causing a huge traffic jam in neighbouring Thane. Authorities had to call an earthmover to remove the tomatoes and let traffic resume on the highway that links the two cities. The tomatoes fell on the stretch early Friday when a truck carrying them overturned, possibly after the driver lost control over the wheels amidst heavy rainfall. One person was reportedly injured in the accident that happened around 2 am.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the earth mover removing the crates of tomatoes from the highway and dumping them outside the sidewalls. Officials worked wearing raincoats as the drizzling continued. Several people gathered to see the work as well as the road that had turned red because of the crushed tomatoes.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway



One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today pic.twitter.com/GPOmfgd1nO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Thane Municipal Corporation said that the person injured in the accident had been admitted to a hospital, ANI reported.

The sight of tomatoes scattered on a road prompted several internet users to compare it with Spain's 'Tomatina' festival in which participants throw tomatoes at each other.

la tomatina festival can be arranged there — Jatin Lohade (@Jatinlohade2112) July 16, 2021

Another user raised the possibility of the truck carrying more load than permitted by law.

All due to illegal and excessive OVERLOADING. Truck lost balance, even at the slightest turn. — raman (@raman48174992) July 16, 2021

The nearly 24-km-long arterial expressway connects Mumbai with its eastern suburbs. It begins at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and ends in Thane.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs early Friday, leading to waterlogging on roads, tracks and in other low-lying areas. The rainfall has also affected the movement of local trains on Central Railway's mainline as well as the Harbour line.

Mumbai's Dahisar saw heavy waterlogging following rain this morning, making it difficult for commuters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/OdA7YAa14l — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs throughout Friday.