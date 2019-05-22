Trains Delayed During Rush Hour After Glitch At Mumbai's Goregaon Station

Commuters were seen walking on tracks after train services were disrupted.

Trains were delayed in Mumbai this morning after a technical snag at the Goregaon station during rush hour affected the services.

The Western Railways tweeted that the train movement was restored at the Goregaon station at 7:50 am, after about 50 minutes. "Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," the tweet read.

Many commuters complained on Twitter about the inconvenience they faced.

#westernrailway@PiyushGoyalOffc@Dev_Fadnavis@PiyushGoyal it's been more than one and half hours and still in between Goregaon and Jogeshwari and train halted with no announcement on board — Nikhil Mehta (@nikhil27june80) May 22, 2019

At the time when crowd is confused and sweating at Goregaon station due to train unavailability, the announcement should be clear and audible. It seems that announcer is intoxicated and murmuring. Need clear announcement. @drmbct@mumbairailusers@WesternRly — Ashish Shahi (@ashishshahi) May 22, 2019

Due to technical fault in Goregaon @WesternRly Route all slow and fast train are running more than 45 minutes let, but allowance at all stations for train let that trains are 10 to 15 minutes let. It's a false allowances at stations ???? — Pankaj Upadhyay (@_Upadhyay) May 22, 2019

@PiyushGoyal@WesternRly Technical signal failure at Goregaon railway station. All trains running late. Massive crowds at Malad station. Inconvenience for all your voters. Kindly look into this matter and resolve it ASAP. #WesternRailway#MumbaiLocalpic.twitter.com/ijjyTnBQis — Watana Khatana (@WatanaKhatana) May 22, 2019



Some of them said they were taking unusually long time to reach their destinations.

Took a 8.30 train from Borivali still @ bandra overcrowded train ,no announcement luckily Western railway twitter handle is functional — leongchinaspicy_65 (@leongleotrio20) May 22, 2019

1.5 hours to cover Goregaon to lower parel. Govt wants us to be stuck in jams after jams so we don't ask them questions about stuff that matters. Exhaust everyone with so many daily struggles that they'll lose the energy or will to do anything that matters. What strategy! — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) May 22, 2019

Andheri station is in total chaos there is no local for churchgate commencing from goregaon or andheri

Even the 9:50 am local is yet to arrive — ADALBERT NORONHA (@ADALBERTNORONHA) May 22, 2019

This comes a day after thousands of commuters in Delhi and Gurgaon were affected due to a technical snag on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. The metro services were restored on the Gurgaon route about four hours after morning commuters were stranded at the metro stations on the route and traffic jams were reported from several parts in the two cities.

