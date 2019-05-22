Trains Delayed During Rush Hour After Glitch At Mumbai's Goregaon Station

This comes a day after thousands of commuters in Delhi and Gurgaon were affected due to a technical snag on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: May 22, 2019 10:37 IST
Commuters were seen walking on tracks after train services were disrupted.


Mumbai: 

Trains were delayed in Mumbai this morning after a technical snag at the Goregaon station during rush hour affected the services.

The Western Railways tweeted that the train movement was restored at the Goregaon station at 7:50 am, after about 50 minutes. "Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," the tweet read. 

Many commuters complained on Twitter about the inconvenience they faced. 


Some of them said they were taking unusually long time to reach their destinations. 

This comes a day after thousands of commuters in Delhi and Gurgaon were affected due to a technical snag on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. The metro services were restored on the Gurgaon route about four hours after morning commuters were stranded at the metro stations on the route and traffic jams were reported from several parts in the two cities.



