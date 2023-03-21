Traffic Diversion In Mumbai For 5 Months Amid Road Construction. Details Here

The traffic police have suggested alternate routes for the commuters

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding diversions due to the ongoing coastal road project. The construction work is currently underway along the NS Road at Marine Drive and the Coastal Road Construction agency has decided to divert the Southbound traffic to alternate routes.

According to the traffic police, the construction work on the coastal road is in its last phase. It will be completed in the next five months. Stormwater drain (SWD) drainage outfall work will be carried out on the South-bound carriageway of the NS Road between Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana.

“Due to coastal road construction, SWD Drainage outfall work will be carried out on the Southbound carriageway of Marine Drive (between Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana) for the next 5 months,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Due to coastal road construction, SWD Drainage outfall work will be carried out on Southbound carriageway of Marine Drive (btwn Taraporewala Aquarium & Islam Gymkhana) for the next 5 months.



Alternative routes have been set as follows:#MTPUpdatespic.twitter.com/mQGXO3Momc — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 19, 2023

Commuters taking the South bound NS Road route will be diverted to the service road parallel to the gymkhanas. The traffic police have advised against bringing vehicles to NS Road (Marine Drive) to avoid traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement.

The traffic police have suggested motorists take the Maharashi Karve road to travel to Cuffe parade, Colaba, Nariman Point, and Churchgate in South Mumbai.

The alternate routes are given below:

– Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction, and further move ahead to their desired destination.

– Peddar Road, RTI Junction, Cecil Junction, Sukh Sagar Junction, (left turn) Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction.

– Walkeshwar, Bandstand, Wilson College, Vinoli Chowpatty, (left turn) Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction.

The toll-free coastal road project is estimated to cost Rs 12,721 crore. It is aimed at decongesting the city and providing relief to commuters from traffic.