Stray Dog Trying To Find Shelter From Rain Beaten In Mumbai

A stray dog, who was trying to find shelter from rain, was brutally beaten by the security guards of a building in Mumbai's Worli last week. The incident has sparked massive outrage on social media.

Politicians and Bollywood celebrities have condemned the incident and appealed to the animal rights groups for help.

The incident took place at the upscale Turf View Building in Worli on July 24 and was caught on CCTV camera. Two security guards beat the dog, allegedly on orders from a resident.

"Lucky", the stray dog, is being treated at a clinic in Mumbai. Prayers and donations have been pouring in for him. A group called Bombay Animal Rights is taking care of his treatment and sharing regular updates on his health.

"He squirms in pain when his wounds are cleaned. He is very the skinny and weak and is being given multivitamins and drips due to severe dehydration, " the group wrote on Facebook two days ago.

Residents protest in front of the building where the dog was beaten by security guards.

His condition is improving under constant care. "Lucky is stable but is still critical. He is not strong enough to undergo extensive treatment. He is fighting back," the group said today.

On Tuesday evening, Mumbai residents--holding umbrellas and wearing raincoats--organised a protest in front of the building where the dog was beaten.

Several others expressed their outrage on Twitter. Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray tweeted, "What's happened with the dog in Worli is not just sad but immensely disturbing. To think that such inhuman behaviour exists towards creatures taking shelter during rain. I would want to see that the man responsible for it is punished with maximum penalty."

What's happened with the dog in Worli is not just sad but immensely disturbing. To think that such inhuman behaviour exists towards creatures taking shelter during rain. I would want to see that the man responsible for it is punished with maximum penalty. - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 30, 2019

Actor Alia Bhat tagged PETA in her tweet and asked people to sign an online petition started after the incident. "Such cruelty is heartbreaking and we need to prevent such incidents by creating awareness among the people we live with. Let's allow strays to take shelter in our buildings when it rains and make this the last incident of its kind," she wrote.

