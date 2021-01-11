Sonu Sood's Reprieve In Mumbai Civic Body Case Extended By High Court

Last week, Sonu Sood had approached the high court, challenging a notice issued by the BMC. (File)

In a relief to actor Sonu Sood, the Bombay High Court on Monday extended temporary protection to him from coercive action by Mumbai's civic body BMC, against the illegal conversion of a residential building into a hotel in Juhu.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC had filed a police complaint against the actor and his wife Sonali in October last year for allegedly converting the residential building into commercial premises.

Last week, the actor had approached the high court, challenging a notice issued against him by the BMC and an order passed by a civil court in December, dismissing his suit against the BMC's action.

Seeking interim protection, Mr Sood's advocate Amogh Singh, argued that the actor had not carried out any unauthorised construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building.

"Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done," Mr Singh said.

Further, Advocate Singh said Mr Sood is not conducting a hotel business, but is running "a residential hotel in which flats are rented out to people".

Mr Sood, known for his humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic, had offered the same building for quarantine facilities for medical professionals at the beginning of the lockdown last year.

Mr Sood had also garnered recognition and praise for helping migrants reach their hometowns during the nationwide lockdown. He had also launched a toll-free helpline number to help those who needed assistance.