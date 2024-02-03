Shiv Sena Leader Shot At By Ally BJP Lawmaker In Police Station Near Mumbai

The firing was from only one side and two people were injured, said police.

A city chief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena was shot at by a BJP legislator last night near Mumbai, said police. Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad at a police station allegedly over a land dispute and has been detained.

Ganpat Gaikwad represents the Kalyan East constituency in Kalyan, about 40 km from Mumbai. His party is in alliance with Mr Shinde's Sena in the Maharashtra government.

The firing was from only one side and two people were injured, said Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The two sides had come to Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar over a land dispute, but the MLA opened fire during the heated talks. The Sena leader and another supporter injured in the firing were taken to a hospital immediately.

Five bullets have been recovered from his body, but his condition remains critical.

Ganpat Gaikwad, who was detained following the incident, told a news channel that he opened fire in self-defence since Mahesh's supporters were misbehaving with his son.

"Shiv Sena;s Mahesh Gaikwad and BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had a dispute. That is why they had come to Hill Line police station to lodge a complaint. A discussion going on, during which MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire at Mahesh Gaikwad and his associates," said Mr Pathare.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has slammed the government for failing to ensure law and order.

"A BJP MLA opened fire inside the police station and the person who was shot is close to the Chief Minister and a former corporator. Both their parties are in power, so should we understand that these people have no fear of the law? Both engines of the state government have failed," said Uddhav faction spokesperson Anand Dubey.

The Shiv Sena had split in 2022 after Eknath Shinde revolted against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and formed government with the BJP's help. The Election Commission had last year ruled in favour of Mr Shinde over the party's legacy.