Senior Cop Accused Of Accepting Rs 2 Lakh Bribe From Criminal, Suspended

Shirish Murlidhar Gaikwad allegedly admitted that he had accepted the bribe (Representational)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today registered an offence against a senior police inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a history-sheeter for not taking action against him under a stringent law.

Shirish Murlidhar Gaikwad, posted at J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, was suspended subsequently, a senior police officer said.

He was accused of demanding Rs 2 lakh from Imran "Kutta'' alias Imran Kalia for not taking action against him under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA).

Imran allegedly paid him the money but also informed the ACB's Mumbai unit.

Gaikwad allegedly admitted that he had accepted the bribe, following which an offence was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act