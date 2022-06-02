Convict In Mumbai Rape And Murder Case Sentenced To Death

Sakinaka case: Mumbai Police had filed the chargesheet in 18 days

The convict in the rape case of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai last September has been sentenced to death.

The brutal case had sparked a massive public outroar, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assuring fast justice and the Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet in less than three weeks.

The convict, Mohan Kathwaru Chauhan, has been sentenced to death by a sessions court in Mumbai.

The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised inside a parked tempo in suburban Mumbai's Sakinaka, in a case that bore disturbing parallels to the gang-rape, torture and murder of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi in December 2012.

The Mumbai Police in the chargesheet had said Chauhan knew the woman and she had been avoiding him, which prompted him to track her down and attack her.

After the Sakinaka case, the Mumbai Police had set up a special squad staffed with women at every police station and intensified patrolling in areas where crime against women were believed to be high.

The Mumbai Police had directed police stations to keep separate records about people who have been named as accused in crime against women in the last five years.