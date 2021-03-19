Sachin Waze Case: Probe Agency NIA Officials Meet New Mumbai Police Chief

Hemant Nagrale (in pic) replaced Param Bir Singh as Mumbai Police Commissioner this week

Two senior officials of the NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house met the Mumbai police commissioner today.

Inspector General Anil Shukla and Superintendent of Police Vikram Khalate of the National Investigation Agency met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in the afternoon, a police official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akbar Pathan were also present at the meeting, he said.

The NIA officials spent around 30 minutes at the police commissioner's office. It was the first visit by senior officials of the central agency to the commissioner's office after Hemant Nagrale replaced Param Bir Singh two days ago.

The NIA last week arrested suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for his alleged role in parking a Scorpio with gelatin sticks near Mukesh Ambani's high-rise residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

It has also questioned several officials of the Crime Intelligence Unit of city police to which Sachin Waze was attached and seized a total of five high-end vehicles including two Mercedes cars.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)