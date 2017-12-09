Thick Morning Fog Surprises Mumbai, Railway Services Affected

Mumbai woke up to a foggy morning today and several people took to Twitter to express their surprise amid reduced visibility in several areas.The Regional Meteorological Centre on its official website, however, predicted clear skies for Mumbai with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees. Met Department officials could not be reached on phone for comment.Anyone else freaking out at the unnatural fog in Bombay? Or is it just at the airport?- VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 9, 2017One of the possible reasons for the fog could be sudden drop in temperature as Cyclone Ockhi passed Mumbai coast a couple of days ago, according weather experts.Train services were affected due to reduced visibility in areas like Kalyan. Commuters held a rail rook in Vasind Station as trains were delayed. "Due to heavy fog, trains are running around 30-40 minutes late. Sincere appeal to commuters not to resort to unlawful means of rail roko (stop trains). This will further delay the train operations, inconveniencing all," a Central Railway spokesperson said.Mumbaikars also took to Twitter to point out that it could be more than just fog. However, weather officials were notPatiently waiting for @IndianWeather_ to educate us on the fog/ smog in Mumbai. Only thought about the science behind the weather because of this bloke.- Ian (@mumbaichapora) December 9, 2017