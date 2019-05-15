Policeman Flashes Women On Balcony In Mumbai Home, Arrested

An inter-derparmental inquiry will now be initiated against the cop.

A case has been filed against a police constable in Mumbai for allegedly flashing women in Nehru Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Harishchandra Lahane, the accused, has been living in Nehru Nagar for the last ten years, said police. "On May 10, he went to the common balcony of his building where women were also sitting. He abused them, went back and returned naked," said Vilash Shinde, senior police inspector. The constable was arrested.

He has now been been granted bail and an inter-departmental inquiry will be initiated against him.

The police has registered a case under 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.