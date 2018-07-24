Constable Kills Gangster Who Resisted Arrest In Maharashtra's Palghar

A gangster was on Monday shot dead in Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai (Representational)

A gangster was on Monday shot dead in Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai after he allegedly resisted arrest and attacked a police constable with a knife, a senior official said.

Jogendra Gopal Rana was spotted Monday afternoon along with an aide in Tulinj area in Nallasopara township of Palghar district, about 60 kilometres from Mumbai, by constables Mangesh Chavan and Manoj Sankpal who asked him to surrender, an official said.

Rana, however, attacked constable Chavan with a knife following which the latter opened fire from his service pistol, he said.

Rana's aide managed to flee from the spot, the official said.

An injured Rana was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he added.

Constable Chavan, who sustained serious injuries, is in the ICU of a nearby hospital where doctors have said that his condition was fine, the official informed.

The official said Rana was previously arrested in suburban Kandivali in an Arms Act case in 2014 and also has serious offences like robbery, theft and attack on government servant registered against his name at Khar, Bandra and Juhu police stations.

Officials said that this is the first encounter in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region carried out by the state police since 2010.

These officials claimed that alleged gangster Mangesh Narkar's was the last police encounter which took place in suburban Chembur in October 2010.

An encounter which took place on February 7, 2016 in Andheri, in which alleged gangster Sandeep Gadholi was killed, was carried out by a police team from Gurgaon in Haryana, officials pointed out.