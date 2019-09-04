On Camera, Mumbai Skyscraper Turns Into 'Waterfall' Amid Heavy Rain

The 40-second Twitter clip shows water gushing from top of the 40-storey Mumbai building.

As Mumbai grapples with intense rain, a video of water sprouting from the terrace of a South Mumbai skyscraper like a "waterfall", left people in disbelief after the clip went viral on social media.

The 40-second Twitter clip shows water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in the posh Cuffe Parade area, almost making it seem like an artificial waterfall. The unusual sight left people amused and some of them were seen filming the torrent.

According to the user who posted the video, the incident took place after a crack in the water tank that was recently installed and not because of incessant rains in the city.

The video quickly received hundreds of comments including some that wanted the builders to charge money to see the waterfall.

Make it a tourist destination !!!! Charge tickets — Guru consejero (@IGiveGyaan) September 4, 2019

is this seriously cuffe parade and how is it possible??? — Prerana Channe (@prerz) September 4, 2019

Architectural marvel — rajiv sharma (@jollywell) September 4, 2019

I live on the 32nd floor in the same building.. We felt as if there was a waterfall on our building. — Rohan (@RohanParulekar) September 4, 2019

Hours of continuous rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to severe water-logging in several parts of the city today. The met office declared a red alert for the next 24 hours, indicating that the situation might worsen. Rescue operations were carried out through the day and the Mumbai Police advised people to stay indoors and not to venture outside unless absolutely necessary.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.