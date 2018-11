Afsar Khan's body surfaced at the seashore behind Hinduja Hospital at Mahim west

The body of a 34-year-old man, which had marks caused by a sharp weapon, was washed ashore at Mahim in Central Mumbai Thursday, police said.

The body was later identified as that of Afsar Khan, a resident of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Afsar Khan's body surfaced at the seashore behind Hinduja Hospital at Mahim west, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is underway, the official added.

