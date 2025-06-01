Mumbai's BEST Announces Bus Route Revamp, New AC Services: Check Details

Mumbai's public transport is set to get a major boost as Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) revamps 30 bus routes and launches new AC services from June 1. These changes aim to improve connectivity with Mumbai Metro Line 3 and make commuting easier for passengers.

Major Route Redesign

Launch of new AC bus services.

Renumbering of existing routes.

Introducing new routes for better connectivity.

Changes in timetables to suit commuter demand.

New AC Bus Services Launched

Several new AC routes have been introduced to provide comfortable travel options:

A-8: Mantralaya to Shivaji Nagar Terminus (8:05 AM to 10:50 PM).

A-44: Upgraded from route 44, running Kala Chowki to Worli Depot.

A-125: Navy Nagar to Worli Depot via Mohammed Ali Road.

A-241: Santacruz to Malvani.

A-175: Circular route from Pratiksha Nagar Depot to Prabhodhankar Thackeray Udyan via Antop Hill, Wadala Church, and Khodadad Circle.

A-490: Mantralaya to Balkum, Thane (East) via Eastern Express Highway.

Other AC services include routes 243, 343, 344, 347, 452, 459, 602, and 626 covering key suburbs and transit hubs like Malad, Goregaon, Mulund, and Pawai.

Changes To Existing Routes

Route 456, previously an AC route, has been converted into a regular circular route 456.

Route 25 has been renumbered as route 29, running from Prabhodhankar Thackeray Udyan to Vihar Sarovar.

Route 11 Limited is now diverted via Lalbaug flyover between Byculla Station and Parel, bypassing stops at Jijamata Udyan, Jai Hind Cinema, and Lalbaug.

Integration With Mumbai Metro Line 3

This route rationalisation aligns with BEST's plan to improve last-mile connectivity with the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), particularly as its second phase (BKC to Worli Naka) is set to launch soon. The Metro's final phase (Cuffe Parade) is also expected shortly.

BEST plans to add 29 buses on 17 routes for Metro Phase II.

Another 50 buses will be added on 30 routes for Phase III.

These buses will follow ring-route patterns linking metro stations, suburban rail hubs, and commercial centres.

Benefits For Commuters

Reduced average wait times by up to 15 minutes due to route optimisation and increased service frequency.

Enhanced feeder services to the metro system and better connectivity across Mumbai suburbs.

Introduction of more AC buses on high-demand routes during peak hours for improved comfort.

Fare Revision

BEST, Mumbai's second-largest public transport operator with a fleet of around 2,800 buses serving over 30 lakh passengers daily, is facing a financial crunch. Revenues have dropped below Rs 700 crore in recent years, PTI reported.

To improve financial health, BEST has proposed a fare revision:

Doubling minimum fare for first 5 km travel.

Removal of fare caps of Rs 20 (non-AC) and Rs 25 (AC) for journeys beyond 20 km.

Expected additional annual revenue of Rs 590 crore from revised fares.

The fare revision awaits approval from the Mumbai civic body and the Regional Transport Authority.

BEST administration has urged passengers to review all new route changes and timings in advance through the official BEST website or mobile app. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.