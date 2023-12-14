Mumbai YouTuber's Private Video Goes Viral, Case Registered

The complainant told the police that the visual is of November 17.

The Mumbai police have registered a case after a YouTuber alleged that someone illegally accessed the footage of a CCTV camera installed in his home and shared his private video on social media platforms, an official said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old YouTuber, who lives in Bandra, told the police that his friends alerted him on December 9 about a video on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Telegram showing him without clothes, the official said.

According to the first information report registered by the Bandra police last week, the video shows the YouTuber coming out of his bathroom naked.

The complainant told the police that the visual is of November 17 and it was captured by a CCTV camera installed in his home.

Someone illegally accessed the footage and shared it on the internet, he told the police.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections, including 500 (defamation), and the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that investigations are underway.

