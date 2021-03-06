Mumbai Woman Gets First Shot Of Covid Vaccine On Her 100th Birthday

Parvati Khedkar celebrated her 100th birthday by cutting a cake later.

A woman in Mumbai, Maharashtra, received a special gift on her 100th birthday -- her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parvati Khedkar, born on March 5 1921, received the dose at the city's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vaccination centre on Friday on her 100th birthday. She celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake later.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, senior citizens have been lining up at inoculation centres to get their Covid vaccine jabs since March 1, when the centre started phase two of vaccination across the country. Over 1.94 crore people have been vaccinated in India so far, officials said.

According to the ministry data, there are 90,055 active Covid cases in Maharashtra. With over 21 lakh infections, Maharashtra has logged the highest number of cases so far.

A three-member central team visited the state for two days to understand the causes behind a surge in cases. The team found that the surge is mostly due to lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour, super-spreaders, gatherings in weddings and recent gram panchayat elections as well as crowded public transport. The central team visited Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Mumbai and Yavatmal.