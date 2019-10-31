Mumbai Woman With PMC Account Dies, Daughter Says Was Stressed Over Scam

The woman complained of chest pain and died of a cardiac arrest (Representational)

A 68-year-old woman who was an account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Keshumal Hinduja, a resident of Mumbai's Mulund colony, complained of chest pain on the night of October 29 and she died of a cardiac arrest in a private hospital on October 30, the victim's daughter said.

The daughter has further stated that her mother, who ran a grocery shop in the area, was not suffering from any ailment but she was in stress after the PMC bank scam surfaced.

The amount of money in Keshumal Hinduja's bank account is not known so far.

At least three more people, who have accounts in the bank, have died in Mumbai earlier this month.

