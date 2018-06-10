More Rain Forecast In Mumbai As Monsoon Wades Into Maharashtra: 10 Points

Mumbai rain: Heavy rain led to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Mumbai: More rain has been forecast in Mumbai and south Maharashtra today, a day after southwest monsoon hit the state. Squally wind gusting to 60 kilometres per hour is very likely along the coasts of Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, the weather department said in a warning. Two persons were killed on Saturday in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district. While a fisherman was struck by lightning, a woman riding pillion died after a two-wheeler hit a truck during the downpour, reported news agency PTI.