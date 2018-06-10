More Rain Forecast In Mumbai As Monsoon Wades Into Maharashtra: 10 Points

Mumbai rain: Heavy rain led to waterlogging in various parts of the city.
Mumbai: More rain has been forecast in Mumbai and south Maharashtra today, a day after southwest monsoon hit the state. Squally wind gusting to 60 kilometres per hour is very likely along the coasts of Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, the weather department said in a warning. Two persons were killed on Saturday in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district. While a fisherman was struck by lightning, a woman riding pillion died after a two-wheeler hit a truck during the downpour, reported news agency PTI.
Here are the top 10 developments to the top story
As heavy rain announced the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai, over 30 flights, including 12 international flights, were delayed on Saturday. The suburban local train service, which is considered Mumbai's lifeline, was affected as well, with trains running late by 15-20 minutes, officials said.
With the monsoon arriving in Mumbai a day ahead of its anticipated date, heavy downpour led to waterlogging in various parts of the city leading to traffic snarls and inconvenience to motorists.
In central Mumbai's Prabhadevi, four people were injured when the slab of a building situated on Veer Savarkar Marg collapsed on Saturday, a civic official said.
Tweeting a picture of an overturned vehicle on a wet road, the Mumbai police have advised motorists to be extremely cautious while driving.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, has kept teams on alert to help people if there is severe flooding. More than 3,000 civic employees were out on the streets monitoring the situation on Saturday, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kshirsagar said. The weekend leave of all senior officers of the BMC has been cancelled.
The BMC has deployed pumps and kept personnel of the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on standby to help with evacuation and rescue in case of emergencies.
Weather forecasters have predicted the Mumbai rain this time could get worse than the downpour the city saw in 2005, when thousands of people were stranded on the road and many walked back home.
The monsoon has advanced into most parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Northwest Bay of Bengal.
As the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over the east central, west central and southwest Arabian sea, fishermen have been advised against venturing into these areas.
Heavy rain at a few places and very heavy rain at isolated places has been forecast for south Konkan and Goa. The monsoon hit Goa on Friday.