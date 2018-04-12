'Taxi Went On Ramming People': Mumbai Cabbie Falls Unconscious, 9 Hurt

Rizwan Ayub Khan, 26, was on his way back home in his taxi



All the injured are stable. "Fortunately, the speed of the taxi was slow, otherwise it could have led to a big accident. We have registered a case of rash driving against Rizwan Khan under section 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code," said Mangesh Pote, assistant police commissioner. Rizwan Ayub Khan, 26, was on his way back home in his taxiRizwan and the injured pedestrians were taken to JJ hospital. Rizwan does not have any visible external injuries. He told doctors he has a history of losing consciousness because of epilepsy. Among the injured, Khalid Ahmed, 30, got a cut on his right eyebrow, near the left side of his head and shoulder. Shakil Mastan Sheikh, 38, suffered abrasions to the right leg and lower back. Other seven pedestrians had minor bruises and injuries. All the injured are stable. "Fortunately, the speed of the taxi was slow, otherwise it could have led to a big accident. We have registered a case of rash driving against Rizwan Khan under section 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code," said Mangesh Pote, assistant police commissioner.

An unconscious taxi driver created panic across the JJ Marg signal on Wednesday evening, after his vehicle hurt nine people. All the injured were rushed to JJ hospital, while the police has booked the driver for rash driving. The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, when driver Rizwan Ayub Khan, 26, was on his way back home in his taxi. When he was near the JJ signal he lost consciousness, after which his vehicle ran over bikes and pedestrians for 100 metres. "The taxi went on dashing people and stopped when it collided with a divider," said a police officer.