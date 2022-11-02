Mumbai Teen Refuses To Share Mobile Internet, Stabbed To Death

The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera. (Representational)

A 17-year-old was killed in Mumbai for allegedly refusing to share his mobile internet, police said. The incident occurred in Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai.

Vishal Maurya, a bakery worker, had come to a paan shop after work late on Tuesday night. Police said that he met two of his acquaintances at the shop - Ravindra Haryanvi and Raj Valmiki. They asked Vishal to share his mobile hotspot password. An argument ensued after Vishal refused to share the password with them.

During the scuffle, Raj Valmiki stabbed Vishal with a knife. He was rushed to the MGM Hospital, but doctors declared Vishal dead as soon as he arrived.

Both the accused have been arrested in a case of murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare said.