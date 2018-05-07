Mumbai Teen Girl Among 3 Held For Girl's Murder In Fit Of Rage Two woman and a teen allegedly strangled the child in a fit of rage following an argument over some issue on May 4, Mumbai police said.

Mumbai police said the accused are relatives of the minor girl who was killed. (Representational) Mumbai: Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a minor girl in Antop Hill area of the city last week, police said.



Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was detained in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the accused are relatives of the victim.



They allegedly strangled the minor girl in a fit of rage following an argument over some issue on May 4, a police official said.



The family members of the victim had alleged that she was raped before being killed, he said.



However, another police official said the injury marks were found only on the neck of the girl in the postmortem report and there was no sign of sexual assault.



The accused are identified as 40-year-old Sabira Yusuf, 35-year-old Sauliya Sayyed and a teenage girl.



The three of them have been charged for murder, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.



