Mumbai Teacher, 35, Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Sacked Employee

The body has been sent for postmortem and further probe is on.

A 35-year-old tuition teacher in Mumbai was stabbed to death on Sunday at his coaching centre allegedly by an ex-employee.

Ganesh Pawar, the accused, was recently fired by Mayank Mandop, the owner of a private coaching centre in Ghatkopar area, said police.

On Sunday, Ganesh came to collect his salary at the coaching centre. The two had an argument and an angry Ganesh allegedly attacked his ex-boss with a chopper.

"At around 6:30 pm, Ganesh allegedly barged in (the coaching centre) and attacked Mayank with a chopper," senior police officer Laxmi Gautam was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Ganesh had worked at Mayank Mandop's coaching centre for two months.

After killing Mayank, Ganesh also injured himself and he was taken to hospital. A case has been filed against him in the murder and he has been arrested.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

