Mumbai: Rash Biker Kills Female Teenager After Dragging Her For 100 Metres

Girija, a resident of Mahim who was studying transport management, was crossing the road with Kunal when the accident occurred. Shivendra Vaidya, Kunal's father, said, "When the bike hit Girija, her clothes got trapped in the wheels and she was dragged for 100 m during which her head continuously hit the divider that broke her skull."
Three on the bike
Rakesh Singh, a driver who was passing the area with his employer, rushed her to Lilavati Hospital. Singh said, "I saw a speeding biker ram into the girl who was crossing the road. On seeing her condition, my boss asked me to take her to hospital. I drove as fast as I could..." Kunal has said there were three people on the bike.
Girija succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Ganga Murli Ambala, her father, told mid-day, "She was a very bright student and we were preparing for her 20th birthday, on February 1. People should be cautious while driving. Those who have done this to my daughter deserve maximum punishment."
Can't donate organs
Girija's family wanted to donate her organs after she was pronounced brain dead. "But the doctors monitoring her situation said they would not be using her organs as she has lost too much blood," her father said.
The police said one of the three on the bike has also been injured and is in the ICU at Sushrut hospital in Mahim, while the other two are absconding, ever since they left the bike on the road following the mishap.
With inputs from Rupsa Chakraborty