Woman, 2 Children Swept Away In Flooded Drain After Heavy Rain In Mumbai

The incident took place at around 11:30 am in Dhobighat locality in Mumbai's Santacruz

A 35-year-old woman and her two children were swept away in a swollen drain after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai this afternoon, an official said.

The incident took place at around 11:30 am in Dhobighat locality, where a ground plus one-storey house near a drain collapsed as heavy rain lashed the area, the official from the fire brigade said.

A woman and her three children, aged between one to seven years, fell into the flooded drain and were swept away, he said.

While the police managed to rescue a two-year-old girl before the fire brigade arrived at around 12:15 pm, a search is underway for the woman and her two other children, he said.

At least two fire engines, an ambulance, NDRF and other rescue teams have been pressed into service, the official said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)