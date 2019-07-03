High Tide Expected In Mumbai At 12:35 pm Today

Tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day.

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 12:35 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The weather department also said that a low tide of about 1.58 meter will occur at 6:34 in the evening today.

Tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. Apart from Mumbai, after reeling under the scorching heat for a couple of months, monsoon has finally arrived in Madhya Pradesh, but it will take a few more days to reach Gwalior and Chambal.

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas like Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, Scientist at Indian Meteorological Department.

Due to heavy rains, roads in the tribal zone of Khargone district were waterlogged. The roads were jammed for about three hours due to river drains.

The blockage of roads posed a problem for the two-wheelers and bullock carts. One of the bike riders was also swept away by the flooding waters but was rescued by the residents.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

