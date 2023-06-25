Mumbai Braces For More Rain After Last Night's Downpour Floods Streets

The weather office has issued an orange alert for rain in Mumbai today

Mumbai braces for more rain today after a downpour last evening led to waterlogging in several areas and caused massive traffic jams.

The weather office had issued an orange alert for rain in the city till 8 am today. Now, a yellow alert is in the place. The Met department, however, has said that monsoon has not arrived in the Maximum City yet and is expected to take another 48 hours.

According to the weather office, the city has received 104 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Among the areas worst affected due to the rain last evening are Andheri, Malad and Dahisar. Visuals shared on social media showed people pushing cars through the flooded streets.

In a tragic incident, two sanitation workers unclogging drains in suburban Govandi died after falling into a manhole. Soon after the incident, firefighters brought them out and rushed them to a hospital, but they could not be saved.

Another tragedy was averted when a security personnel's swift response saved two children from drowning in the sea at Juhu.

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement last evening that 11 trees were uprooted and seven incidents of short circuit reported.

Traffic police had a busy day at work as flooded streets and subways led to massive jams and vehicles were diverted to alternate routes.