Actress, 7 Others Arrested In Mumbai For Running Porn Racket: Cops

The group is also accused of luring aspiring actors into the porn industry (Representational)

An actress, a professional photographer and a foreign production company's employee are among the eight people arrested by the Mumbai Police since last week for allegedly running a porn racket in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the group, to capitalise on the growing demand for porn films during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, made several adult films in bungalows in and around Mumbai.

The police have alleged that actress Gehana Vasisth launched a production house and produced porn clips on the pretext of making short films.

The police on Monday arrested a man named Umesh Kamat whose alleged role in the racket was to coordinate with a foreign production house regarding the uploading of porn clips on OTT platforms.

"Umesh Kamat used to do liasoning in the country for the foreign-based company he was working in. He would also strike business deals," Kedar Pawar, a police officer, said.

The police said the group would shoot porn films in Mumbai. They would, however, get the clips uploaded on OTT platforms via servers located abroad to avoid detection.

The group is also accused of luring aspiring actors into the porn industry by promising them work in short films.

The police are investigating if other people from Bollywood are also linked to the racket.