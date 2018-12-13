Mumbai Police Arrest One More Person In Diamond Trader's Murder

Rajeshwar Udani went missing on November 28 (File Photo)

One more person was arrested Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and killing of diamond trader Rajeshwar Udani. The accused, identified as Shidesh Patil, 23, was a friend of the main accused Sachin Pawar, a senior official said.

Patil's exact role in the crime was being probed, he said.

The police have thus arrested seven persons in the case so far.

Rajeshwar Udani, resident of suburban Ghatkopar, went missing on November 28 and his decomposed body was found in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district last Friday.

An autopsy revealed that he had fractures and the death had been caused by strangulation.

Police arrested Mahesh Bhoisar, 31, Nikhat alias Jhara Khan, 20 and Saista Sarwar Khan, 41, in the case Tuesday.

Others arrested in the case included Sachin Pawar, former personal assistant of a Maharashtra minister, Dinesh Pawar, a suspended police constable earlier arrested in a rape case, and Pranit Joma Bhoi.

According to the police, the killing was the fall-out of a monetary dispute between Sachin Pawar and the victim.