Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Fort Area, 2 Firefighters Injured

Fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.

A massive fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area today morning. More than 18 fire engines have been rushed to the spot as level-3 fire became level-4. Two firefighters also got injured after part of the building collapsed due to fire, reports news agency ANI.The exact cause of fire is not known yet. The operations to put out fire are underway.

This is the second incident of major fire in the Fort area in last 10 days. A huge fire broke out at the Income Tax office in South Mumbai's Scindia House on last Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident. People who were trapped inside were rescued by fire tenders.



