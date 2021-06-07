1 Dead After Building Wall Collapses On House In Mumbai's Bandra

Bandra Building Collapse: The building is located at Razzak Chawl in the Behrampada area.

A 28-year-old man died and five others, including a woman, were injured after the wall of a four-storey building collapsed on an adjoining two-storey house in suburban Bandra on Monday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 1.45 am following which fire brigade personnel rescued 11 people, while some locals rescued another six persons, he said.

The structures are located in Rajjak Chawl on Kherwadi Road in Bandra (East), he said.

Those rescued and injured were sent to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz, the official said.

He said authorities at the V N Desai Hospital informed that one person, identified as Riyaz Ahmad (28), was brought dead to the medical facility, while another person, Nooral Haq Haider Ali Sayyad (21), was brought with minor injuries.

Four other persons -- Salman Khan (24), Rahul Khot (22), Rohan Khot (22) and Lata Khot (48) -- were undergoing treatment at the Bhabha Hospital and their condition is stable, the civic official said.

Search and rescue operation is still underway along with the work of clearing the debris at the site, another official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)