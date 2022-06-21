Mumbai Metro Driver, Facing Financial Strains, Dies By Suicide: Cops

Police said that no suicide note has been found. (Representational)

A 27-year-old Mumbai Metro train driver allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, apparently due to financial problems, a police official said on Tuesday.

Parvesh Kale died by suicide at his residence at Asalpha in suburban Sakinaka on late Friday night, he said.

When Parvesh Kale's family members found him, they immediately informed the local police and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official from the Sakinaka police station said.

Parvesh Kale's father was on the ground floor of the residence, while his ailing mother was admitted in hospital at the time of the incident, he said.

During the investigation, police found that Parvesh Kale, who worked in the Mumbai Metro as a driver and was on leave at the time of the incident, was facing some financial problems and this may have driven him to take the extreme step, the official said.

However, no suicide note has been found, he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation was underway, the official added.

