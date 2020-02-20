Mumbai Man Sentenced To 12 Years For Raping Mentally-Challenged Minor

A special court sentenced the accused to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment (Representational)

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced a man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old mentally-challenged girl.

Special judge SP Ponkshe found the accused guilty of offence committed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the minor victim's testimony, the incident took place in November 2016 when the accused worked as a sweeper at a housing society in Mulund where she lived.

The accused forcefully took the victim to the watchman's bathroom in the building's compound and raped her.

He then threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about the assault.

When the incident subsequently came to light, the minor's family lodged a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered.