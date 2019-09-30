Mumbai Man Repeatedly Slaps 4-Year-Old Son For Crying, Arrested

Azruddin Qutybuddin Shaikh, 30, was arrested after a video of him slapping his son went viral, the police said.

Mumbai | | Updated: September 30, 2019 23:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Man Repeatedly Slaps 4-Year-Old Son For Crying, Arrested

Police said the man's wife shot a video of him slapping his son. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly slapping his 4-year-old son repeatedly, the police said on Monday.

Azruddin Qutybuddin Shaikh, 30, was arrested after a video of him slapping his son went viral, Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare said.

"The man said he hit the child as he was constantly crying. The video was shot by his wife," he added.

Police said that the man has been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act but was released on bail.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mumbaiman slaps son

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Haryana ElectionPM ModiBiharMumbaiLeonardo DiCaprioSensexSaudi CrownAyodhyaBig BossIRCTCLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsS PressoViju KhoteFlipkartRedmi 8AAmazonSmart WatchLeopard

................................ Advertisement ................................