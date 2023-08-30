Mumbai Man Kills Brother-In-Law, Chops His Body For Harassing Wife

The man has been arrested by the police in a case of murder and destroying evidence.

A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law with a crowbar and chopped his body into several pieces for harassing his wife, the Mumbai police said.

The accused, Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, alleged that 17-year-old Ishwar Putran, who was raised by Shaikh's wife's father, harassed his wife, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput said.

According to the police, when Putran did not stop despite repeated warnings from the accused, the man killed him in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday, and later chopped his body into several pieces and hid them in his kitchen.

After the victim went missing for two days, the accused's father-in-law asked him about Putran. Suspecting that something was wrong, he informed the cops.

The police interrogated the man, who later confessed to committing the brutal murder.

The accused's wife considered him as his brother, but they were not related to each other by blood, the cops said.

