Mumbai Man Burnt To Death, Bike Fell Into Open Manhole, Exploded A 27-year-old man was charred to death after he lost control of the two-wheeler he was riding and fell into an open manhole

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The man lost control of his vehicle, which then jumped on to a sewage pipeline. (Representational) Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old man was charred to death after he lost control of the two-wheeler he was riding and fell into an open manhole. The two-wheeler then exploded inside the manhole, killing the man.



As per the police the victim, a resident of Ulwe, was drunk at the time of the accident. The incident occurred when he was crossing sector 20 around 12.30am as per reports by Hindustan Times. The man lost control of his vehicle, which then jumped on to a sewage pipeline along the road.



Smita Jadhav, senior inspector of NRI police station said, "The manholes along the stretch are uncovered as the construction work of a pipeline and road is going on. The victim and his two-wheeler fell into a manhole. After the accident, the two-wheeler caught fire and exploded inside the pipeline. The victim suffered severe burns and died on the spot."



A passerby informed the police about the incident and as per Smita Jadhav, "We have realised that he was drunk. That could be the reason why he lost control and fell into the open manhole."



Another officer said, "Our officials pulled out the man and his vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was later handed over to his family after post-mortem at a civic hospital."



