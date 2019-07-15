Mumbai Man Arrested For Killing Pregnant Daughter Over Love Marriage: Cops

The woman was on Sunday found on a footpath with her throat slit and severe stab wounds. (File photo)

A day after a 20-year-old woman was found stabbed to death on a footpath in suburban Ghatkopar, police on Monday arrested her father for the crime, an official said.

Ramkumar Chourasiya, 55, was upset that his daughter Minakshi had got married without his consent to a man she was in love with for over four years, the official said.

Minakshi was on Sunday found on the footpath in Narayan Nagar area with her throat slit and severe stab wounds.

"During the probe, we found that Minakshi was married and pregnant. We spoke to her husband, her in-laws and her father. She had told her in-laws that she was going to meet her father and would then proceed with him to her maternal home," the official said.

"Investigations revealed that Minakshi and her father were together around Saturday night. He killed her with a sharp weapon during this time," he said.

Ramkumar Chourasiya is a resident of Matunga in central Mumbai and owns a paan shop in the vicinity, he said.

