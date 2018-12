The accused allegedly abused the woman using filthy language, say cops. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a TV actor, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Abdul Sheikh, the accused, allegedly followed the woman actor in his car in suburban Khar area. He also allegedly abused her using filthy language the actor said in her complaint.

Sheikh was arrested under IPC sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), said DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

