Student Allegedly Kills Mumbai Model After Fight, Stuffs Body In Suitcase

The body of aspiring model Mansi Dixit was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai's Malad.

The body of a model, identified as Mansi Saxena, was found in a suitcase in an isolated spot in Mumbai's western suburb of Malad on Monday. A student who the model met before she was killed has been arrested.

Police said Ms Saxena was in her early 20s and was an aspiring actress.

Police said she went to meet Muzammil Syed at his relative's home yesterday. Following an argument, he allegedly killed and packed her body in a suitcase. The student then allegedly called a cab and went to a desolate road in Malda where he dumped the suitcase.

It was the cab driver who alerted the police after he felt that there was something suspicious about manner in which the suitcase was dumped. Police then found Ms Dixit's body stuffed in the suitcase near Mindspace, a commercial hub in Malad (West). Muzammil Syed, who is around 19 years, was arrested within an hour. Mansi Dixit's body was sent for autopsy and a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered.

Mansi Dixit was also a partner at an event management firm, police said.

"As per the information that we have, he (Muzammil Syed) is a resident of Hyderabad. He had come here (Mumbai) with his relatives," police officer SP Nishandar told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

